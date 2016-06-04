About this product

A flavorful, fruity strain indulging one’s palate in the pleasant aromas of childhood candy stores and soda shoppes, UK Cheese leaves the consumer holistically revived and ready for action, relaxation, or rest. A fantastically balanced phenotype of Skunk #1, it blends the best of both sativa and indica effects, granting cerebral serenity and calmness mixed with a physical feeling of bliss that beckons wellbeing without forcing couchlock, allowing enjoyment at any time of day. From first toke to last, the sweet inhale of this superb strain will transform into a deep, earthy exhale that exalts the quintessential qualities of cannabis consumption.



The gregarious node structure grants this plant with a bounty of beautiful blossoms bursting with heady trichomes. Frequently sporting gargantuan nugs coveted by cultivators, budtenders, and buyers alike, the dark, verdant buds and prominent auburn pistils belie a mauve hue hidden by its outer brilliance. Frosty outside and crystalline to the core, UK Cheese counts among the most prized strains for its potency, pungency, and balance of power.