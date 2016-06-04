Vodis USA
UK Cheese
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
A flavorful, fruity strain indulging one’s palate in the pleasant aromas of childhood candy stores and soda shoppes, UK Cheese leaves the consumer holistically revived and ready for action, relaxation, or rest. A fantastically balanced phenotype of Skunk #1, it blends the best of both sativa and indica effects, granting cerebral serenity and calmness mixed with a physical feeling of bliss that beckons wellbeing without forcing couchlock, allowing enjoyment at any time of day. From first toke to last, the sweet inhale of this superb strain will transform into a deep, earthy exhale that exalts the quintessential qualities of cannabis consumption.
The gregarious node structure grants this plant with a bounty of beautiful blossoms bursting with heady trichomes. Frequently sporting gargantuan nugs coveted by cultivators, budtenders, and buyers alike, the dark, verdant buds and prominent auburn pistils belie a mauve hue hidden by its outer brilliance. Frosty outside and crystalline to the core, UK Cheese counts among the most prized strains for its potency, pungency, and balance of power.
UK Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
419 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
