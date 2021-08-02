Vodis USA
Trainwreck
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
This strain is a staple in Northern California, made from Mexican and Thai sativas and crossed with Afghani indicas. The aromas are crisp and clean with notes of sweet lemon and spice of pine. its used in the treatment of anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, migraines and other pain.
Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
2,171 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!