Walden - Gold Distillate Cartridge - Peaches n' Cream
HybridTHC 11%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Features:
Genuine CCell cartridge
Pesticide Free
Solvent Free
Sustainable & Eco-Friendly
Natural Terpenes
About this strain
Peaches and Cream
The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.
Peaches and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
49% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
