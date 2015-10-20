About this product

(Cinderella 99 x Vortex) - This popular sativa combines the super potent and citrus undertones of Cinderella 99 with the euphoric and uplifting qualities of Vortex to create a stimulating experience that is perfect for those who need an infusion of positive energy into their lives. The Cinex scent is buttery and tropical; its semblance to warm dinner rolls is accentuated by its subtly sweet taste. An excellent choice for those who want a strain that will add a little pep to their step.