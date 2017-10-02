About this product
(70% Indica / 30% Sativa) Grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain that's, quite appropriately, a cross between Blueberry and Headband. True to its name, this strain has a sweet blueberry taste and smell. Our prerolls are always made with real flower, never trim.
About this strain
Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.
Blueberry Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
361 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Urban Greenhouse
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!
