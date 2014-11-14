About this product
(60% Indica / 40% Sativa) Grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. This strain is an indica dominant hybrid of Ghost OG and Rare Dankness #1. It has a sour fuel like pungent aroma that packs a punch. The strain seems to be fantastic to aid with sleeping. It has also been reported to be good for appetite stimulation, pain relief, and nausea associated with chemotherapy. Users describe the Rugburn OG high as a strong body buzz that's almost narcotic if it wasn't for an accompanying significant cerebral head high. Users describe feeling euphoric and uplifted, yet relaxed with a moderate feeling of couch lock that still leaves you functional. Often times this couch locked feeling will be accompanied by an intense onset of the munchies. Due to these intensely potent effects, Rugburn OG is an ideal treatment for patients suffering from conditions such as anxiety disorders, depression, nausea, and appetite loss. This strain has a grapefruit aroma with hints of pine and diesel and a taste of sour citrus diesel.
About this strain
Rug Burn OG took 3rd place for hybrids at the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup. By crossing Ghost OG with Rare Dankness #1, Rare Dankness Seeds has created a pungent flavor mix of sour citrus and hints of diesel that sting the senses. Though listed as an indica-leaning hybrid, Rug Burn provides an uplifting effect that helped it make its way onto High Times’ list of “Earth’s Strongest Strains 2014.”
Rug Burn OG effects
Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Urban Greenhouse
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!