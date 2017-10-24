Weedseedsexpress
About this product
Big Bud feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Big Bud has been derived from: Afghani x Skunk x Old School Big Bud. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Big Bud feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 300 cm and will yield 600 to 1000 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, hungry, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned.
Now in stock and available from 50.92 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Big Bud feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-bud-feminized-seeds
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, hungry, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned.
Now in stock and available from 50.92 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Big Bud feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-bud-feminized-seeds
Big Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
222 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!