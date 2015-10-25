About this product

Big Haze autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 10% indica and 70% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Haze has been derived from: Original Haze. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 77 to 84 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 100 cm and yields up to 150 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 75 to 150 cm and will yield 150 to 250 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, tropical, haze and the effects can best be described as: energetic.



