Big Haze autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 10% indica and 70% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Haze has been derived from: Original Haze. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 77 to 84 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 100 cm and yields up to 150 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 75 to 150 cm and will yield 150 to 250 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: sweet, tropical, haze and the effects can best be described as: energetic.
The weed has the following flavors: sweet, tropical, haze and the effects can best be described as: energetic.
Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
324 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
