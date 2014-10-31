Weedseedsexpress
About this product
C-47 regular seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. C-47 has been derived from: Critical x AK 47. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. C-47 regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 180 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, mango, skunk and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, giggly, happy, relaxed, talkative.
Now in stock and available from 28.29 USD (5 seeds). Buy these C-47 regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/c-47-regular-seeds
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, mango, skunk and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, giggly, happy, relaxed, talkative.
Now in stock and available from 28.29 USD (5 seeds). Buy these C-47 regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/c-47-regular-seeds
Critical 47 effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!