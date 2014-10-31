ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Critical 47

Critical 47 is hybrid in genetics and by name. A sweet, skunky cross between Critical Mass and AK-47 Critical 47 has a reputation for its pungent aroma and happy, relaxing effects. The rapid finishing time and flavors of mango, peach, and vanilla make Critical 47 a treat for growers and consumers alike. It is a great strain for cloning due to its small internodal distance and thick branches. However, its stong odor encourages the use of carbon filters when grown indoors.

Lineage

Critical Mass
AK-47
Critical 47

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

New Strains Alert: Santa Maria, White Elephant, Critical Sensi Star, Critical 47, and Iced Widow
Most popular in