About this product

Cheese feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Cheese has been derived from: Skunk #1 x Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 59 days. Cheese feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 140 cm and will yield 525 to 600 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: cheese, pungent, skunk and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Cheese feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/cheese-feminized-seeds