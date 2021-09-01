Weedseedsexpress
Cheese regular seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Cheese has been derived from: Skunk #1 x Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 59 days. Cheese regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 140 cm and will yield 525 to 600 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: cheese, pungent, skunk and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 31.12 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Cheese regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/cheese-regular-seeds
Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,092 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
