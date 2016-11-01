About this product
Chemdawg feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Chemdawg has been derived from: OG kush x Chemdawg 4. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Chemdawg feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 125 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 250 cm and will yield 700 to 1000 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, pine and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, relaxed.
Now in stock and available from 49.62 USD (5 seeds).
Chem D.O.G. effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
ADD/ADHD
6% of people say it helps with add/adhd
