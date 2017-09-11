Weedseedsexpress
About this product
Critical White feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Critical White has been derived from: Critical Mass x White Widow. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 59 days. Critical White feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 70 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 to 100 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: ammonia, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, talkative, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 39.60 USD (5 seeds). Buy this Critical White feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/critical-white-feminized-seeds
The weed has the following flavors: ammonia, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, talkative, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 39.60 USD (5 seeds). Buy this Critical White feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/critical-white-feminized-seeds
Critical Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!