About this product

Critical White regular seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Critical White has been derived from: Critical Mass x White Widow. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 59 days. Critical White regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 70 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 to 100 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: skunk, sweet, ammonia and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, talkative, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 28.29 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Critical White regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/critical-white-regular-seeds