About this product
Super Silver Haze feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Super Silver Haze has been derived from: Haze x Super Skunk x Northern Light. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Super Silver Haze feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 800 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 160 to 220 cm and will yield 800 to 1500 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, sweet, haze and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 42.70 USD for 29.94 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Super Silver Haze feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/super-silver-haze-feminized-seeds
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
