Zkittlez autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Zkittlez has been derived from: Grandaddy Purple x Grapefruit x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Zkittlez autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 75 cm and yields up to 150 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 75 to 100 cm and will yield 150 to 300 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, citrus, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed.



