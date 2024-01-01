Full Spectrum Edibles | Chillango Resin Dots | 100mg | Weedubest

by Weedubest
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Our new edible innovation blends the exotic allure of tropical cuisine with the calming power of cannabis in a non-compromising, natural, and vegan-first approach. We proudly present Chillango Resin Dots, a full-spectrum cannabis edible that encapsulates the essence of relaxation and flavor in every bite.

Born from Slurricane:
The journey of Chillango Resin Dots begins with the renowned Slurricane strain, celebrated for its potent, relaxing effects and delightful flavor profile. Known for its soothing indica properties and a rich blend of terpenes, Slurricane provides the perfect foundation for a full-spectrum experience. We harnessed the essence of this strain to create an edible that offers the ultimate chill.

Full-Spectrum Excellence:
Chillango Resin Dots are crafted with full-spectrum cannabis resin, ensuring that you receive a complete range of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds. This full-spectrum approach enhances the entourage effect, where each component works synergistically to amplify the therapeutic benefits. With every dot, you're not just consuming an edible; you're embracing a new approach to traditional “gummies.”

Your Tropical Escape: 
Chillango Resin Dots are more than just an edible; they’re an invitation to a tropical escape. Whether you're winding down after a long day, seeking a moment of peace, or simply wanting to savor a delicious treat, our resin dots are your perfect chill companion. The combination of Slurricane's calming effects and the refreshing mango flavor makes each dot a little piece of paradise.

Strain Type: Full Spectrum    
Lineage: Slurricane Blend
Effect: Chill

• 100% NATURAL
• NON GMO
• Gluten Free
• Vegan
• Full Spectrum
• THC Resin

Nutrition Facts: Servings 10, Serv. Size: One Gummy (5.5g) Amount Per Serving: Calories 10, Total Fat 0g, Sodium 0mg, Total Carb 3g, Total Sugars 2g Ingredients: Sugar, Mango Puree, Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Tapioca Syrup, MCT Oil, Cannabis Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Citric Acid, Sunflower Lecithin.

Directions: Eat One & allow up to 4 hours to take effect. THC Extraction Method: CO2, Ethanol

Aromas/Flavors: Tropical Fusion with a Kick - Mango + Chili + Mood = #Chillango.

Effects: Chill, Happy, Euphoric, Creative

About this strain

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

About this brand

Weedubest
At Weedubest, our commitment to NY farmers is unwavering. We meticulously curate top-tier small batches to deliver an elevated cannabis experience directly to you. As craft connoisseurs, we specialize in uncovering exclusive NY farm treasures, and a next-level, vibe-enhancing journey that's truly unparalleled. When you “Roll with New York,” you're not just rolling with premium cannabis – you're rolling in the love that only New Yorkers can grow.
