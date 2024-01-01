Our new edible innovation blends the exotic allure of tropical cuisine with the calming power of cannabis in a non-compromising, natural, and vegan-first approach. We proudly present Chillango Resin Dots, a full-spectrum cannabis edible that encapsulates the essence of relaxation and flavor in every bite.



Born from Slurricane:

The journey of Chillango Resin Dots begins with the renowned Slurricane strain, celebrated for its potent, relaxing effects and delightful flavor profile. Known for its soothing indica properties and a rich blend of terpenes, Slurricane provides the perfect foundation for a full-spectrum experience. We harnessed the essence of this strain to create an edible that offers the ultimate chill.



Full-Spectrum Excellence:

Chillango Resin Dots are crafted with full-spectrum cannabis resin, ensuring that you receive a complete range of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds. This full-spectrum approach enhances the entourage effect, where each component works synergistically to amplify the therapeutic benefits. With every dot, you're not just consuming an edible; you're embracing a new approach to traditional “gummies.”



Your Tropical Escape:

Chillango Resin Dots are more than just an edible; they’re an invitation to a tropical escape. Whether you're winding down after a long day, seeking a moment of peace, or simply wanting to savor a delicious treat, our resin dots are your perfect chill companion. The combination of Slurricane's calming effects and the refreshing mango flavor makes each dot a little piece of paradise.



Strain Type: Full Spectrum

Lineage: Slurricane Blend

Effect: Chill



• 100% NATURAL

• NON GMO

• Gluten Free

• Vegan

• Full Spectrum

• THC Resin



Nutrition Facts: Servings 10, Serv. Size: One Gummy (5.5g) Amount Per Serving: Calories 10, Total Fat 0g, Sodium 0mg, Total Carb 3g, Total Sugars 2g Ingredients: Sugar, Mango Puree, Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Tapioca Syrup, MCT Oil, Cannabis Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Citric Acid, Sunflower Lecithin.



Directions: Eat One & allow up to 4 hours to take effect. THC Extraction Method: CO2, Ethanol



Aromas/Flavors: Tropical Fusion with a Kick - Mango + Chili + Mood = #Chillango.



Effects: Chill, Happy, Euphoric, Creative

Show more