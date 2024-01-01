Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency.

Rainbow Sherbet is an indica strain derived from the cross of Champagne Kush and Blackberry. Its aroma is a delightful blend of sugary berries and hints of chemical undertones, creating a sensory experience that excites your olfactory senses. Rainbow Sherbet induces a state of deep relaxation, allowing your mind to unwind and your creative juices to flow freely! This strain is known for its pain-relieving properties, making it a great choice for those looking to combat chronic pain.Whether you're seeking relaxation or pain relief, Rainbow Sherbet delivers a balanced and enjoyable experience.

