Copilot | Rainbow Sherbet | Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridge | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency.
Rainbow Sherbet is an indica strain derived from the cross of Champagne Kush and Blackberry. Its aroma is a delightful blend of sugary berries and hints of chemical undertones, creating a sensory experience that excites your olfactory senses. Rainbow Sherbet induces a state of deep relaxation, allowing your mind to unwind and your creative juices to flow freely! This strain is known for its pain-relieving properties, making it a great choice for those looking to combat chronic pain.Whether you're seeking relaxation or pain relief, Rainbow Sherbet delivers a balanced and enjoyable experience.
100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

About this strain

Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item