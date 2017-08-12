Sensi Star is an indica strain with an unknown lineage, but some speculate that it could be a cross between Afghani and Skunk. Nevertheless, Sensi Star is loved for its muscle relaxing and sedating properties. It is especially loved by individuals who suffer with chronic pain. Sensi Star has a unique aroma of perfume and herbs, with an earthy, tea-like flavor profile.

SOC: 88.87%

Total THC: 78.31%

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

Show more