About this product
About this strain
Sensi Star is a potent indica marijuana strain. The effects of this strain will make you feel relaxed and sedated from head-to-toe. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should use caution when smoking Sensi Star, as THC levels have been reported as high as 20%. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item