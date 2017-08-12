Sensi Star | Badder | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Sensi Star is an indica strain with an unknown lineage, but some speculate that it could be a cross between Afghani and Skunk. Nevertheless, Sensi Star is loved for its muscle relaxing and sedating properties. It is especially loved by individuals who suffer with chronic pain. Sensi Star has a unique aroma of perfume and herbs, with an earthy, tea-like flavor profile. 
SOC: 88.87%
Total THC: 78.31%
About this strain

Sensi Star is a potent indica marijuana strain. The effects of this strain will make you feel relaxed and sedated from head-to-toe. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should use caution when smoking Sensi Star, as THC levels have been reported as high as 20%. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

