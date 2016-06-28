Sunshine Zkittlez | Live Resin Sugar | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC 24%CBD —
Need to brighten up your day? Then Sunshine Zkittlez is the strain for you! This sativa strain is a cross between Sunshine and Zkittlez. This strain's fruity citrus, and sweet tropical aroma and matching flavor profile exude summer vibes. Sunshine Zkittlez offers a happy, uplifting high that will leave you feeling blissed out. The perfect strain to dab at a fun beach day!
SOC: 89.59%
Total THC: 78.77% 
Sunshine, also known as "Sunshine OG," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Sunshine Daydream. You can expect Sunshine to deliver blissful, happy, and uplifting effects - even on the darkest days. This strain offers fruity citrus flavors with tropical undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Sunshine to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, nausea and appetite loss. Growers say this strain has light green buds that glisten with trichomes.

