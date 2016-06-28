Need to brighten up your day? Then Sunshine Zkittlez is the strain for you! This sativa strain is a cross between Sunshine and Zkittlez. This strain's fruity citrus, and sweet tropical aroma and matching flavor profile exude summer vibes. Sunshine Zkittlez offers a happy, uplifting high that will leave you feeling blissed out. The perfect strain to dab at a fun beach day!

SOC: 89.59%

Total THC: 78.77%

