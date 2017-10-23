Trainwreck is a sativa strain derived from Mexican crossed with Thai crossed with Afghani. This strain has a delightful piney, lemon citrus flavor profile and aroma. Trainwreck has bulgy nugs with light green leaves. This strain has an energizing and stimulating head high — perfect for outdoor activities like going for a run or hiking!

SOC: 26.44%

Total THC: 22.51%

