Wholest
Super Sour Diesel 1000mg Jar
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our jars contains 1000mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids. Our wholest can be vaporized, eaten, or even applied topically in a lotion.
Super Sour Diesel is a sativa bred from two of the most popular cannabis strains for decades, Sour Diesel and Super Silver Haze. Super Sour Diesel is a fantastic choice for starting your day off with a psychoactive boost or providing yourself with a rejuvenating experience as the day goes on. Super Sour Diesel is a great for consumers with psychoactive, energizing, and uplifting effects. Tasting notes are sweet diesel with Super Sour Diesel is a good choice for patients suffering from: stress, pain, depression, nausea, and fatigue.
Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids
High quality glass jars
Non-reactive spill-proof lid
Versatile use case
Strain Specific Experience
Cannabis Terpenes
1000MG
85+% total cannabinoids
Super Sour Diesel is a sativa bred from two of the most popular cannabis strains for decades, Sour Diesel and Super Silver Haze. Super Sour Diesel is a fantastic choice for starting your day off with a psychoactive boost or providing yourself with a rejuvenating experience as the day goes on. Super Sour Diesel is a great for consumers with psychoactive, energizing, and uplifting effects. Tasting notes are sweet diesel with Super Sour Diesel is a good choice for patients suffering from: stress, pain, depression, nausea, and fatigue.
Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids
High quality glass jars
Non-reactive spill-proof lid
Versatile use case
Strain Specific Experience
Cannabis Terpenes
1000MG
85+% total cannabinoids
Super Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
432 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!