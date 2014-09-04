About this product

We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our jars contains 1000mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids. Our wholest can be vaporized, eaten, or even applied topically in a lotion.



Super Sour Diesel is a sativa bred from two of the most popular cannabis strains for decades, Sour Diesel and Super Silver Haze. Super Sour Diesel is a fantastic choice for starting your day off with a psychoactive boost or providing yourself with a rejuvenating experience as the day goes on. Super Sour Diesel is a great for consumers with psychoactive, energizing, and uplifting effects. Tasting notes are sweet diesel with Super Sour Diesel is a good choice for patients suffering from: stress, pain, depression, nausea, and fatigue.



Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids

High quality glass jars

Non-reactive spill-proof lid

Versatile use case

Strain Specific Experience

Cannabis Terpenes

1000MG

85+% total cannabinoids