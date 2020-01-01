Wicked Delights is a local Washington owned and operated cannabis infused edible company located in South Puget Sound. With many years of experience providing infused edibles to the medicinal community throughout Washington State and the West Coast, we have transitioned into providing our unique line of edibles to the recreational consumer. We make all of our edibles using the freshest ingredients sourced locally in Washington State. Furthermore, we are one of the few edible companies that bake all of their products using our own proprietary cannabis infused butter, NOT oil, to provide you with a better taste, and according to our customers, a better high. Why butter? The cannabinoids in the plant adhere better to the natural fats in butter and therefore delivers a better, more intense and consistent affect to those individuals that prefer edibles.