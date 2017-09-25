Willamette Valley Alchemy
Sour Banana Sherbet Living Dead Resin 1g
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Living-Dead Resin (LDR) is a WVA specialty product that gets its name from blending live and cured material during processing. This line is generally found in a saucy or terpene-soaked consistency, making it easy to dab/vape while still packing the high-thc punch most seek out. Our LDR processes only utilize the cannabinoids/terpenes available in the high quality starting material in order to achieve a “best of both worlds” experience. Always small batch and limited, Living Dead Resin is highly sought out by cannabis connoisseurs.
Sour Banana Sherbet effects
151 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
