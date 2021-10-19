Sour Tangie + Juice Boxxx Shatter 1g
About this product
Top 3 Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Geranyl Acetate
Did you know:
Research scientists study beta-Myrcene and beta-Caryophyllene as two of the main terpenes contributing to the anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving aspects of Cannabis.
Willamette Valley Alchemy specializes in hydrocarbon-based cannabis extractions using custom solvent blends creating truly unique extracts. Extracts are potent, ranging from 65-95% cannabinoids and are best vaporized. Our highly-skilled, botanical extraction team focuses on terpene preservation, stability, and cleanliness making our extracts the choice option for any craft-cannabis connoisseur. From Live-Resin to Shatter, our extracts are made with the highest-grade cannabis sourced locally and grown in and around the world renowned Willamette Valley. Our laboratory is fitted with domestically made, top-of-the-line equipment ensuring the product’s highest quality from start to finish. Treat yourself and look for Willamette Valley Alchemy extracts in a dispensary near you!
Shatter is a general term used to describe extracts made with cured, dry cannabis material. The extract has a clear, glass-like consistency making it easy to handle. The stability of shatter is beneficial because it leads to an increase in shelf-life and locks in terpenes. This is a popular option for the general consumer who may not have a vaporizer and just wants something to blend with their flowers. Shatter is best stored in parchment paper in a cool dark place.
AVAILABLE AT:
Alternative Remedies
Amazon Organics
Attis Trading Company (Barbur)
Attis Trading Company (Gladstone)
Breeze Botanicals Ashland
Bridge City Collective - Williams Ave
Bridge City Collective- SE
Bud Bros Cave Junction
Cannabis LLC
Deanz Greenz (Foster)
Deanz Greenz (Sandy)
Deep Roots
Fireside
Five Zero Trees Division
Five Zero Trees Oregon City
Flowr of Lyfe
Forward Cannabis
FX420 Recreational Dispensary
Gnome Grown (Beaver Creek)
Green Front Cannabis
Green Ridge Apothecary
Growing ReLeaf (SW)
High Tide Wellness Center
Higher Ground
Homegrown (Edgewater)
Homegrown (Lansing)
Jenny's Dispensary
Kind Leaf Pendleton
Lincoln City Collective
Maritime Cafe
Mid Valley Cannabis
Mood Fine Cannabis
Next Level Wellness
Oregon Cannabis Outlet's Wholesale
Oregon Herbal Remedies
Oregon's Finest HQ
Oregon's Finest Pearl
Oregrown (Bend)
Oregrown (PDX)
Pacific Gold West
Parlour Cannabis Shoppe PDX
Phresh Start
Phresh Start (Bailey Hill)
Rogue Valley Cannabis- Central Point
Skunk Rx
Smooth Roots
Sweet Tree Farms
Tamerans
The Arboretum
The Green Planet Beaverton
The Green Planet King City
The Green Planet Milwaukie
The Kings of Canna
The Medication Station
The Top Crop
The Vth- Hillsboro
Tjs On the Alley
Tjs Organic Provisions
Tokyo Warehouse
Truth Dispensary
Uplift Botanical
Virtue Supply Company
Vth Element
About this strain
Tangie, also known as "Sunva," is a popular sativa marijuana strain. Bred by DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.
Sour Tangie effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with