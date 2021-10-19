Lineage: (Sour Diesel x Tangie) 'Sour Tangie' from Crockett Family Farms and (Clementine x Purple Punch) 'Juiceboxxx'



Top 3 Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Geranyl Acetate

Did you know:

Research scientists study beta-Myrcene and beta-Caryophyllene as two of the main terpenes contributing to the anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving aspects of Cannabis.



Willamette Valley Alchemy specializes in hydrocarbon-based cannabis extractions using custom solvent blends creating truly unique extracts. Extracts are potent, ranging from 65-95% cannabinoids and are best vaporized. Our highly-skilled, botanical extraction team focuses on terpene preservation, stability, and cleanliness making our extracts the choice option for any craft-cannabis connoisseur. From Live-Resin to Shatter, our extracts are made with the highest-grade cannabis sourced locally and grown in and around the world renowned Willamette Valley. Our laboratory is fitted with domestically made, top-of-the-line equipment ensuring the product’s highest quality from start to finish. Treat yourself and look for Willamette Valley Alchemy extracts in a dispensary near you!



Shatter is a general term used to describe extracts made with cured, dry cannabis material. The extract has a clear, glass-like consistency making it easy to handle. The stability of shatter is beneficial because it leads to an increase in shelf-life and locks in terpenes. This is a popular option for the general consumer who may not have a vaporizer and just wants something to blend with their flowers. Shatter is best stored in parchment paper in a cool dark place.



AVAILABLE AT:



Alternative Remedies

Amazon Organics

Attis Trading Company (Barbur)

Attis Trading Company (Gladstone)

Breeze Botanicals Ashland

Bridge City Collective - Williams Ave

Bridge City Collective- SE

Bud Bros Cave Junction

Cannabis LLC

Deanz Greenz (Foster)

Deanz Greenz (Sandy)

Deep Roots

Fireside

Five Zero Trees Division

Five Zero Trees Oregon City

Flowr of Lyfe

Forward Cannabis

FX420 Recreational Dispensary

Gnome Grown (Beaver Creek)

Green Front Cannabis

Green Ridge Apothecary

Growing ReLeaf (SW)

High Tide Wellness Center

Higher Ground

Homegrown (Edgewater)

Homegrown (Lansing)

Jenny's Dispensary

Kind Leaf Pendleton

Lincoln City Collective

Maritime Cafe

Mid Valley Cannabis

Mood Fine Cannabis

Next Level Wellness

Oregon Cannabis Outlet's Wholesale

Oregon Herbal Remedies

Oregon's Finest HQ

Oregon's Finest Pearl

Oregrown (Bend)

Oregrown (PDX)

Pacific Gold West

Parlour Cannabis Shoppe PDX

Phresh Start

Phresh Start (Bailey Hill)

Rogue Valley Cannabis- Central Point

Skunk Rx

Smooth Roots

Sweet Tree Farms

Tamerans

The Arboretum

The Green Planet Beaverton

The Green Planet King City

The Green Planet Milwaukie

The Kings of Canna

The Medication Station

The Top Crop

The Vth- Hillsboro

Tjs On the Alley

Tjs Organic Provisions

Tokyo Warehouse

Truth Dispensary

Uplift Botanical

Virtue Supply Company

Vth Element