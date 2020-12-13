Velvet Glove is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO and Nookies. This strain produces fast-acting effects that will make you feel sedated and unable to focus - essentially the classic stoner high. Velvet Glove is ideal for evening use, or during an afternoon at home when you have nothing important to do. This strain features a fragrant flavor profile of diesel and citrus. Medical Marijuana patients choose Velvet Glove to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, insomnia, and depression. Growers say this strain grows in dense, sticky buds with lime green foliage with spots of brown hairs. Velvet Glove was originally bred by Swamp Boy Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.