About this product
-Five (5) .5g infused joints per pack
-Rolled with a 35% THC-infused blend
-Infused with Winberry’s top-selling distillate oil
About this strain
Pineapple, also known as "Pineapple OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel.
Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
393 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Winberry Farms
Specializing in Organic Flower and Extracts
One of the first recreational cannabis farms to be licensed by the state of Oregon, Winberry Farms was started by friends and their families. Specializing in naturally sungrown product from quality genetics, our flower is expertly cultivated, perfectly cured, and farm fresh to you. Always grown with organic process and fertilizers. Our farm is located in the Southern Willamette Valley 30 miles southeast of Eugene, nourished naturally by the waters of Winberry Creek.
