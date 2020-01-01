Wind Hill Growers is a Maine Medical Cannabis Company, combining knowledgeable and responsible caregiving with the finest artisanal delicacies. We grow our plants in soil and under the sun, following the tenets of sustainability by building the soil, encouraging a healthy microbiome, and feeding our plants with handmade plant extracts and custom soil blends. We put the same care into our edible and topical product lines - from using tested concentrates from clean sources, to the choices of all-natural and organic ingredients, to the amazing flavor combinations we create.