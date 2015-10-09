About this product
Effects: Clear-headed, Calm, Euphoric, Not Psychoactive
Seven 0.5g Full Flower Joints
Strain: Harle-Tsu CBD
Fragrance/Taste: Floral, Earthy
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!
About this strain
Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks.
Harle-Tsu effects
Reported by real people like you
259 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
0% | very low
CBD Strength
11% | medium
About this brand
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
