Over the course of the last 40 years in nursing, my husband Felix & I , have seen a monumental increase of narcotic abuse and addiction. We have also seen how marijuana has been used in the treatment of pain management, PTSD, epilepsy; the list goes on. As health care providers, we were devoted to advocating for our patients in a more natural way. This lead us "through the looking glass" to the cannabis solution. "Wonderland Edibles is our next great adventure" We are dedicated to quality, consistency and taste Here you'll find superior products that will ignite you're senses and satisfies your sensibilities. Please join us in the experience of Wonderland! Thank you Colorado!