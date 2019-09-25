About this product

Strain Type: Hybrid (60S/40I) Genetics: Jack Herer x G13 Haze



XJ-13 tastes of sweet and spice, with hints of pine and lime. Patients report this hybrid produces a body numbing effect that comes packaged with mood elevation, clarity and attentiveness. An ideal strain for patients to jump start their day, XJ-13 may provide good morning and daytime relief from pain, anxiety, stress and depression.



X-trates Full Spectrum Vape Carts features pure cannabis oil with cannabinoids and cannabis-derived terpenes from a single batch of flower. 0.5ml cartridge. Requires a 510 threaded battery.