X-trates
XJ-13 Full Spectrum CO2 Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (60S/40I) Genetics: Jack Herer x G13 Haze
XJ-13 tastes of sweet and spice, with hints of pine and lime. Patients report this hybrid produces a body numbing effect that comes packaged with mood elevation, clarity and attentiveness. An ideal strain for patients to jump start their day, XJ-13 may provide good morning and daytime relief from pain, anxiety, stress and depression.
X-trates Full Spectrum Vape Carts features pure cannabis oil with cannabinoids and cannabis-derived terpenes from a single batch of flower. 0.5ml cartridge. Requires a 510 threaded battery.
XJ-13 effects
Reported by real people like you
701 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!