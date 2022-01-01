Xact
Personal Storage Solution
About this brand
When XACT was just an outline of an idea, we knew one thing: we wanted to create something intuitive. Something instantly comfortable at first touch and that transcends boundaries, connecting us as travelers, as adventurers, as humans and participants.
Keeping pace with todays consumer looking to create ultimate carry solutions that have you protected while looking flashy. Be proud of what you carry!
