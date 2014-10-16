Yerba Buena
Chemdawg
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Sativa Dominant
This strain is shrouded in mystery but is by all accounts a product of the early 90’s Grateful Dead tour circuit whose effects will make you smile, smile, smile.
Chemdawg effects
1,651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
