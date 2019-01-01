 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Zasp

About Zasp

Zasp drinks are a highly refreshing way to medicate. We use natural fruit flavors and high grade cannabis to create a convenient and delicious beverage that delivers every time. Made with pure cannabis oil, free from additives and impurities, our drinks have consistent levels of activated THC, ensuring a safe and potent experience. We start with a proprietary blend of high-grade cannabis flower, and combine the extract with natural fruit flavors and organic cane sugar to create a highly refreshing drink.