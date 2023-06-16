Find a weed dispensary near North Lake Tahoe, CA

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in North Lake Tahoe, CA? Recreational cannabis is legal for adults over 21 in North Lake Tahoe, CA.

How much weed can I buy in North Lake Tahoe, CA? The daily purchase limit for cannabis flower in North Lake Tahoe is 28.5 grams per day. Additionally, general purchase limits in California limit individuals to purchasing one ounce of flower at a time.

How much does weed typically cost in North Lake Tahoe, CA? In North Lake Tahoe, CA, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.

What do I need to bring to a recreational dispensary in North Lake Tahoe, CA? In North Lake Tahoe, CA, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.