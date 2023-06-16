Find a weed dispensary near North Lake Tahoe, CA
Frequently asked questions
Recreational cannabis is legal for adults over 21 in North Lake Tahoe, CA.
The daily purchase limit for cannabis flower in North Lake Tahoe is 28.5 grams per day. Additionally, general purchase limits in California limit individuals to purchasing one ounce of flower at a time.
In North Lake Tahoe, CA, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.
In North Lake Tahoe, CA, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.
In North Lake Tahoe, an adult over 21 can carry up to one ounce (28.5 grams) at a time.