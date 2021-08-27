Shop all dispensaries in South Lake Tahoe, CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, marijuana is legal in South Lake Tahoe, California for medical use and recreational use.
- Yes, South Lake Tahoe in California has a handful of marijuana dispensaries located close to the lake.
- There are 9 recreational dispensaries in South Lake Tahoe, CA.
- There are 7 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Lake Tahoe, CA.
- Yes, you can order weed online from dispensaries in South Lake Tahoe, CA on Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.