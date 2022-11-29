Find dispensaries near San Diego International Airport

No, you can only smoke weed near the San Diego Airport if you are on private property. Smoking weed in public places is not prohibited.

To buy recreational weed near San Diego Airport you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.

Will I get caught if I fly with weed out of San Diego Airport?

Police won’t arrest passengers who fly with weed at San Diego Airport if it is less than an ounce, but they will throw your weed away. Passengers with more than an ounce of weed at San Diego Airport may be arrested if there is reason to believe it is being transported for sales.