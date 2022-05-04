Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

6 units for $100 on select items

6 units for $100 on select items

6 units for $100 on select items

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Preorder until 8am ET

Preorder until 8am ET

Preorder until 8am ET

Preorder until 8am ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until Tuesday at 11pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 11pm CT

Preorder until 9am ET

Preorder until 9am ET

Preorder until 9am ET

Preorder until 9am ET

Preorder until 9am ET

Preorder until 9am ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until Tuesday at 10pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 10pm CT

Preorder until 10am ET

Preorder until 10am ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until Tuesday at 10pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 10pm CT

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until Tuesday at 10pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 10pm CT

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

35% off all NGW Brands Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Open until Tuesday at 9pm CT

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Peoria, IL? Yes, weed is legal in Peoria, IL.

Are there medical marijuana dispensaries in Peoria, IL? Yes, there is a medical dispensary in Peoria, IL.

Are there recreational marijuana dispensaries in Peoria, IL? Yes, there is a recreational dispensary in Peoria, IL.