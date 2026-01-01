Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Three Rivers, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 652
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- REC
1. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins23.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC
2. High Profile - Constantine7.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
- REC
5. RECWEED.COM - 24hr Delivery Service18.1 mi awayOpen until 12am ET
I ordered an eighth of Eleven Roses on sale and not only is the product pretty good (especially for the price) but the service was great! Jose is such a great driver. He's always fast, friendly, polite, and professional! I swear I ordered it and had it at my door in less than 20 mins! Thank you!read full review
- REC
6. High Profile - Kalamazoo Westnedge (CLOSED)21.3 mi away
- REC
11. Pincanna - Kalamazoo (REC)24.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Great staff, great vibes, great prices, great location across the street from parking garage, great products and product display, great social media presence, great chair in waiting room. Oh and to top it off great forethought in setting their prices so that with taxes it comes out to an even dollar amount. Bra-Vo.read full review
- MED
14. NOBO - Edwardsburg (MED)25.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Britney and Kesha are always looking out for the best intentions in their customers! That’s why I prefer going to NOBO knowing there’s always friendly service and the speediest too! I’ve gone to nobo for a couple years now and will continue being my home dispensary for how amazing the staff is and and products as wellread full review
- REC
19. High Profile - Buchanan37.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
20. Dutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins56.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- REC
23. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles32.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
30. Consume Cannabis Co. - Quincy (Recreational)37.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Parking lot is small but security has your back and will get you in and out. You can get great weed lots of places but this store has a vibe. All the employees are great. Literally made me feel like I was out shopping with extended family. Got some great deals and had a blast too. Thanks guys!read full review
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