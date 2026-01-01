Dispensaries with military discounts in Vassar, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 531
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- REC
2. JARS Cannabis - SaginawPickup in under 30 mins19.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
3. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup24.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- REC
4. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins26.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
14. Consume - Lapeer REC25.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I like shopping here and am a medical patient. I find the new specials and recreational strains a bit confusing. A good example is I enjoy blue dream but for some reason it is listed as recreational so for me to purchase it I must pay the higher recreational taxes . Who or what determines what is recreational and what is medical? Right now if you review the menu there are more recreational strands than medical 47-30 and many not designated at all. Glad they again started sending out the specials but I find that very confusing today’s specials were 10 grams for $50 or 10 grams for $90 good but what strains ? Doesn’t say ? I called to see what strands were the specials was told all our strains are on special every day so is it really a special if it’s that price everyday. Still a nice place and extremely nice people but to me seems they are trying to make it much harder than it needs to be.read full review
- MED
25. Nature's Remedy - Ferndale (Med)32 dealsDeliveryPickup66.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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