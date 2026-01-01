Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Ballwin, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup15.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins18.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester2.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECN’Bliss Cannabis – Manchester2.8 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
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