Best weed dispensaries in Union, Missouri with authentic reviews
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- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Ellisville (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins27.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECVerts– Pacific13.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
What a cool experience. I still feel a bit awkward openly walking into the store but I promise you, I'll get over it!!! I appreciate the over-the-top service starting right at the front door. Always pleasant and welcoming. And the same is true in the store. All my questions are answered according to my needs. I love it!! Thanks to everyone at the store.read full review
- Bloom Medicinals - O'Fallon Dispensary24.6 mi away
I've been to every dispensary within the St Charles area. The experience I have had here by far exceeded my expectations. I had the pleasure of being assisted by Jordan. He was super helpful in helping me find the product that would work best for my needs. The facility is clean and the ladies up front are incredibly friendly. The sign in process was a breeze I'm happy to say that I finally found my go to for my medicine!read full review
- RECThe Abduction Dispensary - Owensville26.4 mi away
- MED & RECDoobie Delivery (St. Louis)26.4 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
I ordered online for the first time. It was fast, right on time, exactly what I ordered. The driver was friendly. The price is a little higher, but you are paying for convenience and quality. There's also a phone support line that was helpful because my ID had some issue and there wasn't a wait. Highly recommended.read full review
- North Medical Group Hillsboro Dispensary28.2 mi away
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