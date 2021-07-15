Find cannabis dispensaries in Richmond, VA
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, as of July 1, 2021 it is legal for residents to possess up to 1 oz. of marijuana. Medical marijuana is legal in Virginia, but it is limited to cannabis products made with oils. Smokeable cannabis products are not allowed.
- Yes, as of July 1, 2021 residents in Virginia may grow up to 4 plants.
Full legalization of cannabis in Virginia is expected to start in 2024.
- There is no jail time for possession of 1 oz or less or cannabis in Richmond, VA.
- The only place to buy cannabis in Richmond, VA is through a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
- No, visitors from out of state cannot buy weed in Richmond, VA.To buy weed in Richmond, you must have a medical marijuana card issued by the state.
- No, visitors from out of the country cannot buy weed in Richmond, VA.
- The only place to find legal weed in Richmond, VA is through a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
- In Richmond, VA cannabis consumers may possess no more than 1 oz. of marijuana.
- No, Richmond dispensaries do not accept credit cards. You must pay for cannabis products with cash.