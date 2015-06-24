CMB240K
I come for the tinctures, and the 10% off is a nice touch for the med heads, but I get sucked in by the fancy names like GASOLINE ALLEY! TRE BUTTER! GOLDEN COBRA! PURPLE URKLE! Yeah they all have one thing in common. They are terrible!!!!! Even the Skywalker is not the same. Just one example. Stick to the tinctures and other things not flower related, done with their weed. Don’t be fooled with flashy names, chances are it’s just shit weed.
We're glad you have found a product that works for you, CMB.