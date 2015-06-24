BobMarley60 on September 17, 2019

I’m a medical marijuana patient who recently visited this facility and was treated horribly by a female worker. When I was told they didn’t have the 1:1 OVAP cartridges I always purchase to treat my Glaucoma I said to my caregiver standing next to me why are they calling themselves a medical dispensary when they don’t have medication I need for my illness. The female worker at the counter spoke rudely to me and my caregiver. It’s hard to believe all the hard work it took to pass legislation to sell medical marijuana for a facility like this to treat their customers to badly. Signed Discussed not return customer.