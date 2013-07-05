Angelsailor on October 29, 2019

So the SG purple mr nice guy I was told was a bit dry. Which I was ok with for the price. What I was not told was that I would be basically using it as a filler for the other weed I bought No buzz whatsoever from it. The SG shark shock wasn’t much better. Although it does give a body high. Not much else. And I basically had to smoke my weight in it to feel a buzz. Disappointed. First time patient and basically got the second eighth for free. But I don’t even want it for free. Wish I would have just gone to the Green Halo like I usually do.