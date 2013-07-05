Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
💚 Cold Creek Kush is 🔥 it has an earthy diesel aroma, & the same flavor. 😎Nice job drying, & curing the flower - sticky & dank, a one twist roll that is pure pleasure to the palette.
Nikki_ikkiN
on November 8, 2019
All the flower pretty much smells and looks the same. Also theres a dog in there and im allergic to dogs. The budtenders are chill though
Purple66888
on November 2, 2019
great
Angelsailor
on October 29, 2019
So the SG purple mr nice guy I was told was a bit dry. Which I was ok with for the price. What I was not told was that I would be basically using it as a filler for the other weed I bought No buzz whatsoever from it. The SG shark shock wasn’t much better. Although it does give a body high. Not much else. And I basically had to smoke my weight in it to feel a buzz. Disappointed.
First time patient and basically got the second eighth for free. But I don’t even want it for free. Wish I would have just gone to the Green Halo like I usually do.
Marbellus62
on October 26, 2019
Love this place and the environment one of my favorite places in Tucson!
Sarah_0088
on October 23, 2019
They have most definitely improved on the quality of flower. The face off of is amazing.
Badassguard
on October 20, 2019
green crack...OMFG wonderful strain. I do not have anxiety with GC. highly recommend this for PTSD triggers.
Romanroman
on October 19, 2019
Great new patient deal. Great customer service
JoeyPotts
on October 19, 2019
Everyone it's friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. Great hours, too!