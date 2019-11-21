Follow
Pickup available
EarthMed - Addison
Pickup available
630-607-0796
376 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 123
Show All 19
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$160
Deals
Due to State Wide Flower Shortage, Some products may be limited to one a day.
Due to State Wide Flower Shortage, Some products may be limited to one a day.
Due to State Wide Flower Shortage, Some products may be limited to one a day.
Due to State Wide Flower Shortage, Some products may be limited to one a day.
Due to State Wide Flower Shortage, Some products may be limited to one a day.
Due to State Wide Flower Shortage, Some products may be limited to one a day.
All Products
Verano G6 3.5g
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Verano Mag Landrace 3.5g
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
PharmaCann Citral Glue 3.5g
from PharmaCann, LLC - Dwight
0.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
PTS Purple Thai 3.5g
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
0.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Thai
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Cresco Star Killer 1g
from Cresco Labs LLC - Joilet
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
PTS Gobbstopper 3.5g
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Nature's Grace Cheese and Chong 3.5g
from Natures Grace and Wellness, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
PharmaCann Mr Clean 3.5g
from PharmaCann, LLC - Dwight
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
R007 The Great Fire Grams
from IL Grown Medicine
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
R007 Vanilla Berry Pie Gram
from IL Grown Medicine
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Nature's Grace Double Durban Kush 1/2 oz Shake
from Natures Grace and Wellness, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$100½ ounce
$100½ ounce
R007 Crockett's Confidential 7g Popcorn Shake
from IL Grown Medicine
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ ounce
$70¼ ounce
GrassRoots Bordello 1g
from Grassroots
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Cresco Durban Poison 1 gram
from Cresco Labs LLC - Joilet
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
GrassRoots Ace's High Grams
from Grassroots
1.33%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
PharmaCann Puff Stuff 3.5g
from PharmaCann, LLC - Dwight
0.46%
THC
0%
CBD
PUFF STUFF
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Nature's Grace Double Durban Kush 7g Popcorn
from Natures Grace and Wellness, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ ounce
$75¼ ounce
R007 Critical Widow Popcorn Shake 7g
from IL Grown Medicine
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ ounce
$70¼ ounce
Nature's Grace Bubble Gum 7g Popcorn
from Natures Grace and Wellness, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ ounce
$75¼ ounce
R007 Grilled Cheese Popcorn Shake 7g
from IL Grown Medicine
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ ounce
$70¼ ounce
R007 847 Kush 1 gram
from IL Grown Medicine
2.23%
THC
0%
CBD
847 Kush
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
R007 Berry Lemon Bar 1 Gram
from IL Grown Medicine
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
R007 Unforgettable 1Gram
from IL Grown Medicine
0.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Unforgettable
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
R007 ACDC Cookies Grams
from IL Grown Medicine
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Justice Grow Rosetta Stone 3.5g
from Justice Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
R007 The Great Fire Popcorn Shake
from IL Grown Medicine
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ ounce
$70¼ ounce
Nature's Grace Cannalope Kush 7g Popcorn
from Natures Grace and Wellness, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Nature's Grace Double Durban Kush 7g Shake
from Natures Grace and Wellness, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$50¼ ounce
$50¼ ounce
Nature's Grace Bubble Gum 7g Shake
from Natures Grace and Wellness, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$50¼ ounce
$50¼ ounce
Verano Gelato 1g Shatter
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Verano Jack Herer Shatter
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Verano G6 Shatter 1g
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Verano Solventless THCA .5g
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Verano Super Glue Shatter
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Verano G6 Wax
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
PTS GG4 Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
PTS GG4 Crumble Wax Honey Bucket 3.5
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$140⅛ ounce
$140⅛ ounce
Verano Gelato 1g Raw Wax
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Cresco Chunky Diesel Live Budder
from Cresco Labs LLC - Joilet
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Verano East Coast Sour Diesel Shatter
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
12345 ... 10