July 9, 2024
Great place, close by. People here are nice. Thank you so much!
2 days ago
Kim was awesome! Very clean and nice store. Great staff!
Today
Love Jars best to me in AZ coming from Denver it’s kinda hard to find good smoke at decent prices. My bud tender was Natasha from the Chi. Optimistic af & beautiful af she put me on to Leafers and its better than the jeeters. Also closer to me as I am in Scottsdale. Coming back for the green and for the eye candy. Grand opening
3 days ago
I liked everything about it. It was warm and friendly. The service was excellent. It was an overall pleasant atmosphere.
Today
Bethany was a good bud tender def recommend going to jars
Yesterday
Kim is the best
2 days ago
great new building great deals and prices will be in again
3 days ago
Really nice spot with nice people and quality service. Big parking lot is a bonus.
Yesterday
Sweet new location with a drive thru, I’m impressed with this is a very classy store. Kim, who helped me was very kind and helpful. My only complaint is with the one gram Drip Resin Batter,Gypsy Soap. I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. I liked the Mohave sugar was much better quality.
3 days ago
The cleanest and most professional looking spots I’ve been to! The staff is an absolute joy to speak with, and the whole atmosphere is amazing! Highly recommend! I will be back!!
Yesterday
Always have great deals
Yesterday
Kim was great and attentive. Please give her a raise.
3 days ago
Love this store good deals