Jsun315 on October 27, 2019

I know they are moving : ) and think the new location will be great! Not to far considering the lack of dispensaries in Syracuse. The staff is amazing from start to finish 100% great experience! The quality is amazing but the pens are almost more then 1/2 empty. I feel robbed when I open the box and see a pen with oil only around the coil, even with the price reduction it's doesn't seem worth it to me. I'll stick with every other product until they stop selling 1/2 empty pens or more, but there is no way to tell until after you purchase and opened being in a sealed box and all so guess my pens will be bought else where. How ever they are my favorite that is my only dislike about this place they are amazing and I know the pen amount isn't there fault but they could do something but they choose not to.