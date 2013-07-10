Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I called ahead of time to ask about referring a friend. When I get there 15min later after speaking to someone and driving there I was told different and was not honored what I was told. You guys just lost 2 customers that would buy 6g for $100 every week over 1 preroll. Stick to your word. Bull that you dont honor it after just speaking to the front desk person. Always a problem
Zetjune
on November 24, 2019
I can't wait to visit today when you guys open my cousin told me about you guys can't wait 👍👍👍👍
Sugarandspice
on November 21, 2019
The bud tender I had Adrian is awesome very knowledgeable, Great patient services, kind, and Nature Meds has great prices and products. Thank you
Jnmchiazzese01
on November 20, 2019
I come here everytime I'm on that side of town. lots of good stuff here.
Jillian82
on November 18, 2019
Always friendly and very knowledgeable about products.